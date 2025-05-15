HC dismisses fresh plea on Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a fresh petition questioning the citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the petitioner sought to withdraw it. However, the court granted the petitioner liberty to file a review petition against its earlier decision in the matter.

The petitioner, S Vignesh Shishir, a resident of Karnataka, had approached the court with a new plea, claiming to possess fresh evidence regarding Gandhi’s citizenship status. Alongside, he requested the court to impose a travel ban on Rahul Gandhi, barring him from leaving the country while the case was under consideration.

During the hearing, the court noted that a similar petition had already been disposed of on May 5, and that the appropriate course of action would be to seek a review of the earlier order, rather than initiating fresh litigation on the same matter. The bench accordingly dismissed the fresh plea as withdrawn, affirming that the petitioner is free to pursue available legal remedies, including filing a review petition as per procedure.

In its May 5 order, the High Court had earlier disposed of Shishir’s original petition, granting him the liberty to explore other legal avenues. Wednesday’s order reiterates that position, effectively closing the matter for now unless a review is filed.