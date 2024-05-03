HC directs Kolkata Metro Railway to consider extension of last train time on Blue Line by 45 minutes

Kolkata: Metro Railway authorities were directed to consider the prayer made to extend the time of last train on Blue Line, which connects Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash, by 45 minutes. The time for last service on this Metro line is at 9:40 pm.



The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a Calcutta High Court advocate was heard by the Division Bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya. The PIL stated that in other states with Metro services, the last service is usually at 11 pm. However, in the case of Kolkata Metro, the last time is 9:40 pm, according to the petitioner.

The petitioner further submitted that in specific occasions like during Durga Puja days and hence the Metro has the infrastructure to extend the timing of the last train, the petitioner claimed. “We are conscious of the fact that the decision to fix the timing of the train is vested with rail authorities and the Court does not have the expertise to go into the technical aspects on whether the last Metro train can be operated around 10:45 pm,” the Bench observed.

The Bench directed the authorities to consider the request and check the feasibility since a large number of people who work in the city have to travel to their residence which is at a distance.

According to a Metro official, they are going through the legal matter and will decide on it soon.

Earlier, an online petition was doing rounds on social media seeking the Metro Railway in Kolkata to extend the operating hours by an hour. According to Metro officials, no such petition was received by them.

The petition started by Ajay Mittal stated: “Concerned citizens of Kolkata request the Metro Railway, Kolkata, to extend the operating hours of the Kolkata Metro by one hour.