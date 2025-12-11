HC declines bail to 2, grants relief to one in Salboni Maoist attack

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has refused to grant bail to two appellants convicted in the Salboni police camp attack while allowing the bail plea of another, after examining the witness evidence, findings of the trial court and the duration of custody.

The order was passed by a Division Bench of Justice Apurba Sinha Ray and Justice Arijit Banerjee.

In the application filed by Ashish Mahata, the bench noted that key prosecution witnesses had categorically named and identified him. The court also recorded that 24 of the 38 policemen posted at the camp were killed and arms and ammunition were looted. Considering the nature and gravity of the charge, it declined to grant him bail at this stage.

The court also rejected the bail plea of Lochan Singh Sardar, holding that the trial judge had considered all aspects and that there was “sufficient incriminating evidence” against him. The Special Public Prosecutor informed the bench that several witnesses had implicated him and that he had multiple criminal antecedents. His application was dismissed.

However, the bench granted bail to Dhriti Ranjan Mahato, noting that he has been in custody for over 13 years and that no clinching evidence was apparent at this stage. He is to be released on a Rs 10,000 bond with two sureties, one of them local. He must report to the Salboni police station once every fortnight, remain within West Midnapore except for court appearances, and attend hearings personally or through counsel.

The court also sought a fresh health-status report from the Superintendent of the Bankura District Correctional Home regarding one appellant who had been shifted there. The appeals are scheduled to be taken up again on December 17 for placing the required reports.