HC asks Yunus to pay Tk 12 cr tax on gifts to 3 charitable trusts

Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, was on Wednesday asked by the High Court to pay over 12 crore taka as donation tax to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

Judges Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Md Rashed Jahangir passed the order after rejecting a petition from Dr Yunus, challenging an NBR notice, media reports said. On May 23, Dr Yunus filed a petition challenging the NBR claim to a tax of Rs 15 crore on donations.

According to the petition, the NBR served three separate notices claiming the tax against donations apparently received by the Nobel laureate.