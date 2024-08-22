HC asks state for report on unnatural deaths in prisons between 2016-22

Kolkata: Apart from submitting a report on unnatural deaths in prisons between 2016-2022, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the state to submit its response on release of 104 undertrials and 75 convicts who are eligible for it.



The Bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth was hearing a matter relating to mental health of prisoners due to alleged torture in state prisons, terminally ill prisoners, and ones who died “unnatural deaths during incarceration.

A report by National Law University (NLU), Delhi under Project 139 said as per the undertrial review committee, in Bengal, 104 undertrials and 75 convicts are eligible for release.

The court directed the state to submit its response in regard to this.

It was submitted that a report by the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) stated that out of 30 terminally ill prisoners, bail applications of four are pending consideration before trial court.

The court directed the High Court Legal Service Committee to examine these cases and file bail applications before the court. Trial courts were requested to deal with pending bail applications for other terminally ill patients.

Further, another SLSA report traced out nine prisoners who suffered unnatural deaths. Among them one is a Bangladeshi national.

The court directed the state to file a report on compensation to the families of these nine prisoners and get in touch with the Bangladesh High Commission to identify the family of the Bangladeshi national.

The court directed state and SLSA to submit reports on unnatural deaths in prisons between 2016-2022.