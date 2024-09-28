HC asks police to find secluded burial spot for Badlapur accused

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the police to identify a secluded spot for the burial of the body of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, who was killed in a police shootout.



A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and MM Sathaye said once the spot is identified, the police shall inform Shinde’s family members about it so that the

burial can be done.

The HC rejected the contention of the prosecution that there is no custom of burying bodies in Shinde’s community, calling it his parents’ choice.

Shinde’s father on Friday moved an urgent application seeking a burial spot for his son. The father claimed that they were unable to find a burial ground for Shinde.

Public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar told the court that all burial grounds in Badlapur and neighbouring areas have refused and opposed the burial of Shinde.

The police would take steps to identify a secluded spot for the burial, Venegaonkar told the court.He added that the police will also ensure that no untoward incident occurs.

“The family will be informed about the same. But they need not make an event out of it. Let them do it silently. The family members will be taken (to the burial spot) with police staff,” Venegaonkar said.

The bench accepted this statement and posted the matter for hearing on

September 30.

Venegaonkar further claimed that the police enquired and found out that there was no such custom of burying in Shinde’s community.

“Our inquiry has found that there is no such custom of burial. The family’s lawyer made a comment that they are burying only so that there is the option of exhumation in future. All senior members of their community themselves have said there is no such custom,” he said.

The bench, however, said the community will not decide what the parents want.

“Nobody has the right to decide. It is the parents’ choice,” the high court said.

The father’s advocate Amit Katarnaware told the court that on Thursday the family had identified a spot and had also sought permission from the Ambernath

Municipal Council.