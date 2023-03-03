HC asks police about action over offensive tweet against Md Zubair

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the city police about the action taken by it against a Twitter user for his alleged offensive tweet on fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, who was hearing Zubair’s plea to quash an FIR registered against him after he responded to the Twitter user who was using a picture with his minor daughter as display picture on the platform, observed that although the police have not found anything against Zubair in the case, the matter should come to a logical closure.

The FIR was lodged against Zubair in 2020 for allegedly threatening and torturing a minor girl.

“What about the person who put the offensive tweet? What did you do regarding this gentleman?” asked the court.

“I want to know what happened... I want to see if things are coming to logical closure,” said the court as it listed the matter for further hearing on March 13.