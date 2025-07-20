HC asks authorities to decide former NIA judge's plea for arms licence

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has asked authorities to decide a plea of a former special judge of the National Investigation Agency seeking an arms licence.

Citing personal security reasons, the judge sought direction to the Delhi government and police to decide his application for issuance of the arms licence.

Justice Sachin Datta, while disposing of the petition, noted that the counsel for the authorities have submitted that the decision on the November 2023 application will be taken and the petitioner would be informed.

"The above redresses the immediate grievance of the petitioner," the court noted in its May 30 order.

It also said if the petitioner is aggrieved with the decision taken by the authorities, he would be at liberty to take appropriate remedies under law.

According to the plea, the judge served as a special NIA judge in Tripura and was currently on deputation in Delhi. He said he applied for an arms licence in November 2023 but no action was taken by the Delhi Police licence authority.

It said since his family is permanently stationed in Delhi, he applied for an arms licence to ensure safety so that he is free from any "external criminal threats and potential non-interference in free movement and is able to defend himself".

"It is shocking that the petitioner and his family are living with no security and this potentialises both direct and indirect threats to their personal safety and security," the plea submitted.