HC asks ASI to conduct scientific survey of 11th century monument in MP

Indore: On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued a directive to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a thorough scientific survey of the medieval-era Bhojshala complex situated in Dhar district. Hindus consider Bhojshala, an ASI-protected 11th century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community call it Kamal Maula Mosque.

“This court has drawn only one conclusion that Constitutional as well as statutory obligations of the ASI to have a scientific survey, study convened at the earliest of Bhojshala Temple and Kamal Maula Mosque,” observed a division bench of the HC at Indore comprising Justices SA Dharmadhikari and Devnarayan Mishra.

The HC direction came while hearing a plea of an outfit called Hindu Front For Justice. The bench posted the matter for next hearing on April 29.

As per arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja in the premises on Tuesdays, while Muslims offer namaz in the complex on Fridays.