HC again dismisses Sandip Ghosh's plea for more time

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed the prayer of Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, seeking more time before charges are framed and the financial irregularities case against him moves to trial.

Sandip’s counsels had earlier moved the bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, which had directed the trial court to consider the materials submitted by the CBI in the case so charges can be framed in a week and the trial can start as soon as possible. The court had refused to grant more time, observing there was a “systematic delay” in commencing the trial as the chargesheet was filed in November last year.

The counsels had moved the court citing that there are thousands of pages of documents which were handed over to them much later and at a time when it is impossible to go through all of them before the trial court is scheduled to frame charges on Thursday. On Wednesday, Sandip’s counsel first moved the single bench with the same plea. On being turned down, they moved the division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam which also refused to hear the plea but granted leave to file a review/recall order application at the single bench. The counsels filed a recall application instead of a review application, citing lack of time. The single bench dismissed the recall application, observing that the writ court cannot exercise its powers under Article 226 to interfere with a judicial order.