Hazratbal row: CM Abdullah questions use of national emblem on mosque plaque, parties demand removal of Waqf Board chief

Srinagar: A massive controversy is raging in Jammu and Kashmir after a plaque with the Ashoka emblem was vandalised in the Hazratbal shrine as parties on Saturday accused Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi of hurting religious sentiments by using the national emblem in the mosque and demanded registration of a criminal case and her immediate removal.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while on a tour of flood-affected areas, said the Waqf Board should apologise for the "mistake," asserting that the national emblem is meant for government functions, not religious institutions.

While parties like the NC, PDP and the CPI(M) said the use of Ashoka emblem in the mosque was "provocative" and “blasphemous”, the BJP slammed the defacement of the plaque, claiming the incident was an attempt to revive “terrorism and separatism” in the Valley.

The plaque was placed inside the Hazratbal shrine, which holds a relic of Prophet Muhammad, on Friday, sparking outrage among devotees who argued that placing any figure or symbol inside a mosque is against the Islamic principle of monotheism.

The plaque was subsequently vandalised and removed by unidentified individuals after Friday prayers, prompting police to register a case against unknown people.

"I have never seen an emblem being used in this way in any religious place," Abdullah told reporters. "Mosques, shrines, temples and gurdwaras are not government institutions. These are religious institutions and government emblems are not used in religious institutions."

Abdullah also questioned the need for the plaque itself, noting that the shrine’s founder, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, had completed his work without seeking personal credit. He said the Waqf Board should have apologised for the incident instead of resorting to threats.

"What was the need for this plaque? Was the work done not enough? Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah gave shape to this shrine... Even today, people remember his work, even though he did not use a stone in his name. There was no need to use a stone," the chief minister said.

The controversy escalated when Andrabi, a BJP appointee, called for legal action, including booking the "hooligans" under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), for vandalising the emblem.

Abdullah condemned Andrabi's response, saying that the board "played with the sentiments of the people" and is now using threats.

"First, at least, they should have apologised for it. They should admit the mistake. It should not have happened," the CM said.

He said that nowhere in the country is the national emblem used on any religious place. "Google search and you will find that the national emblem is only used in government functions," he said.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi asserted that the National Conference (NC) was behind the incident, accusing a legislator's tweet and an MP's subsequent remarks of provoking religious sentiments.

Sethi stated that the national emblem is a symbol of respect for all faiths and that the attack went against Kashmir’s tolerant Sufi culture.

He said that the party demands that "the action should not be limited to only those who vandalised the plaque" but also the "hands that worked behind the scenes."

Abdullah's National Conference (NC) demanded Andrabi's dismissal and the registration of a criminal case against her for allegedly violating the State Emblem of India Act.

The party stated that the emblem is a symbol of unity and integrity, but its misuse should not be tolerated.

"What happened in Hazratbal is unfortunate. We are against violence in any form," said NC's chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, who was flanked by a dozen MLAs. However, he stressed that the Waqf Board chairperson's actions had hurt the religious sentiments of the people.

Sadiq, while condemning the vandalism, said the Waqf Board chairperson's actions were "unfortunate" and asked why she would use the emblem in a religious function when the Prime Minister and Lieutenant Governor do not.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) described the installation of the emblem as an "act of blasphemy" and also called for an FIR to be registered against Andrabi.

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami echoed these sentiments, calling the move "unnecessary and provocative" and suggesting that a case should be registered against Andrabi, not the protestors.

The MLA Kulgam said the BJP should desist from politicising the religious institutions in J-K.

The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of religious bodies headed by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, echoed the sentiment, stating that the "installation of figures and symbols" is against the teachings of Islam.

They urged the Waqf Board to handle the matter with understanding and dialogue, not with "harsh measures" like registering FIRs against worshippers.

"Even when the Hazratbal shrine was rebuilt in the past, no plaques or foundation stones were placed, out of respect for the injunctions of Shari'ah and tradition," it said. "To introduce them now sets a dangerous and unnecessary precedent."

Asserting that the Hazratbal shrine, which houses the relic of Prophet Mohammad, is not merely a structure, but the spiritual heart of the Muslims of J-K, the MMU said it is "bound to our faith and identity through centuries of devotion".

"Any alteration that undermines its sanctity deeply pains the devotional sentiments attached to it," the MMU added.

NC's MLA from Hazratbal, Salman Sagar, expressed apprehensions that it could have been a deliberate ploy to exploit the situation in the run-up to the Bihar elections.

"I think this was pre-planned. The situation may be exploited for the Bihar elections. It could be used as a fodder for right-wing activists," he claimed.

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone said the use of the national emblem on the renovation plaque at the shrine was "regrettable".