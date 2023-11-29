Have done no wrong, only did party work, says Shivakumar facing DA case

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that he has done no wrong, and did only the party work, for which he has faced a lot of troubles.

The state Congress president’s comments were in the context of proceedings in Karnataka High Court, in connection with the CBI’s investigation in a disproportionate assets (DA) case against him.

The High Court on Wednesday allowed Shivakumar to withdraw the appeal filed by him challenging a single judge’s order refusing to quash a government sanction to the CBI to prosecute him in the assets case.

BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal filed an intervening application challenging the withdrawal by the state government of the consent for the CBI probe in the DA case.

The previous BJP government had granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Shivakumar, following which an FIR was lodged against him and an investigation undertaken on alleged charges of disproportionate assets.

Shivakumar withdrew the appeal after the current Karnataka Cabinet on November 23, held that the previous BJP government’s move to give consent to the CBI to investigate the DA case against Shivakumar was not in accordance with law and decided to withdraw the sanction. Subsequently, a government order was issued.

Based on the Income Tax Department’s search operations in Shivakumar’s home and offices in 2017, the Enforcement Directorate started its own probe against him.