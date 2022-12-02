'Have courage to listen too', says Congress to PM Modi

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday hit back at the BJP for attacking party chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his 'Ravan' remark and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "have the courage to listen too" as it cited several instances in the past when PM Modi had "insulted" Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.



The Congress reaction came a day after the BJP and its ministers released videos of the opposition party "insulting" the prime minister ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls.

"What about the numerous times he has insulted Smt Sonia Gandhi in the most awful language and the atrocious manner he mocked Dr Manmohan Singh in Parliament," said AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh.

"Should I remind Mr Modi what he said on Feb 8, 2017 in Rajya Sabha about Dr Manmohan Singh that he knew the art of bathing with a raincoat on'. Can there be a cheaper & crasser comment by any PM on his predecessor, and that too in the very temple of democracy?" Ramesh said on Twitter.

AICC media in-charge Pawan Khera also tweeted, "If you keep talking about our leaders and elders, then have the courage to listen too."

The BJP intensified its attack on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at Prime Minister Modi and said people will give a befitting reply to the opposition party.

The BJP also said that the people of Gujarat will reply to the Congress through their vote for use of "abusive" words against the PM.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday said there is a competition among Congress leaders as to who will use the most abusive words against him, referring to the opposition party president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' jibe at him.

Before Kharge, another Congress leader had said the party will show Modi his 'aukat' (place), the PM said, apparently referring to Madhusudan Mistry's remark last month.