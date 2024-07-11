Hathras tradegy: Police expand search beyond Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Following the arrest of the main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, law enforcement teams are now concentrating on apprehending his four main associates who were instrumental in conducting the Satsang.



A police official told MP that efforts are being made to arrest approximately 80 additional individuals, including 78 members of the organising board and other sevadars. The search for the four main associates extends beyond UP to other states, including Delhi-NCR.