Hathras: Mayawati raises concerns about SIT findings

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has raised concerns about the report submitted by the SIT to the government on Tuesday regarding the tragic stampede during Bhole Baba’s satsang in Hathras on July 2, which resulted in 121 deaths.

She criticised the SIT for not addressing Bhole Baba’s role and proposed giving him a clean chit instead of taking strict action. With the Congress and Mayawati questioning the SIT report, scrutiny has intensified on the Yogi government’s handling of the Hathras stampede incident.