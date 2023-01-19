Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in Chhattisgarh from Jan 26

New Delhi: Deposit Gearing up for state assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, the Congress is all set to launch ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ to keep the spirits of the party workers high ahead of the upcoming assembly poll in the state, which is due in November.



The yatra in the state is scheduled to be launched on January 26. Besides Chhattisgarh, the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ will also be launched in other parts of the country as well. The yatra is a follow up of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is being led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and scheduled to conclude on January

30 in Srinagar.

In Chhattisgarh, the yatra will be moderated by 20 former Congress MLAs and ministers, who diligently served the party in 2018.

The state unit of Chhattisgarh Congress has set a goal to cover thousands of kilometres in the state and promote its contributions for the country among the people of the state and educate voters about the reforms it implemented during its tenure.

As per party leaders, state supervisor of the Hath Se Hath Jodo campaign Arun Yadav and state president Mohan Markam held a meeting with state executives and district presidents on Thursday over the roll out of the yatra.