Has govt accepted US mediation on Kashmir, asks Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday demanded answers from the government on whether it has accepted third party mediation on Kashmir after the US made announcements on behalf of India and Pakistan, and slammed attempts to “internationalise” the issue.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot said the “ceasefire” statement was a surprise to all as this was the first time a third country had made announcements on behalf of India and Pakistan and questioned the US’ bid to “hyphenate” the two countries.

He said the government must accept the Opposition’s demand for another all-party meeting chaired by the prime minister and a special session of Parliament to discuss these issues in the current circumstances.

Noting that events have changed swiftly in the last 24 hours, he said, “We were all surprised after the announcement of ceasefire was made by the US President through social media.”