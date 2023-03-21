Haryana’s unemployment graph is continuously declining: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the rate of unemployment in the state has decreased in comparison to what it was during the tenure of previous government.



At present, the number of applicants registered with various employment exchanges in February 2023 is 6.46 lakh, while in December 2014 the number was 7.86 lakh. The government has made tireless efforts to provide employment opportunities to the state youth. Along with government jobs, employment opportunities have been made available to the youth in the private sector as well, said Manohar Lal Khattar while replying to a question regarding unemployment in the state during the question hour in the Budget session of State Vidhan Sabha Tuesday.

He said that the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) is conducted by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation from time to time. According to the PLFS report, the unemployment rate in Haryana was 8.6 per cent in 2017-18, 9.2 per cent in 2018-19, 6.5 per cent in 2019-20, and 6.3 per cent in 2020-21.

The Chief Minister said that the Reserve Bank of India also releases such data every year. According to RBI the unemployment rate is 8.1 per cent. However, there is no fixed formula for these figures, so the figures of different agencies also differ, shared Khattar.

He informed that 86,000 government jobs were given in 10 years from 2005-2014, while during our tenure more than 1 lakh jobs have been given in 8 years. Besides this, under the Saksham Yuva Yojana also, post graduate, graduate and 12th pass students are given Rs 3,000, Rs 1,500 and Rs 900 per month respectively for 100 hours of work.