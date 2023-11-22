Haryana’s tennis player Arjun tops AITA rankings

CHANDIGARH: Haryana’s young tennis player, Arjun Pandit has recently been ranked as India’s No.1 in the All India Tennis Association (AITA) rankings in the under-16 category. Arjun started playing the game at a tender age and since then there has been no looking back. Arjun shared that he had started participating in local tournaments and soon made a mark in regional and national-level competitions.



Arjun’s exceptional talent and unwavering commitment led him to achieve numerous victories and accolades, propelling him to the top of the AITA rankings.

He has represented India in Davis Cup in under 16 category and has jumped from 2,300 rank to 411 rank in the January 2023 rankings released by International Tennis Federation.

He is presently getting trained under coach Ankit Patel and is looking for corporate fundings.