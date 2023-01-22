‘Haryana’s tableau on Virat Swaroop of Lord Krishna this Republic Day’

Chandigarh: This Republic Day celebration in the national capital, Haryana’s tableau will be a special one as spectators from all over the country and world will get a glimpse of Virat Swaroop of Lord Krishna.



For the second time in a row, the Defence Ministry’s expert committee of distinguished persons has selected Haryana’s tableau for the Republic Day celebrations. The theme of this year’s tableau will be International Geeta Mahotsav (IGM).

Divulging more details in this regard, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Amit Agrawal said that every year, the expert committee starts the process of selection of tableau of states, union territories and ministries in the month of November.

He further shared that the states, union territories and the ministries present their respective tableau themes. The expert committee then selects a tableau in a phased manner on the basis of the relevance and utility of the theme.

Last year, Haryana’s sports achievements were presented before the country and the world in a powerful manner through a tableau based on the theme of ‘Number One Haryana in Sports’.

Agrawal said that Kurukshetra is known as the renowned seat of culture and civilization and was considered as one of the most ancient places of pilgrimage of the world. Here on the banks of the sacred river Saraswati, vedas and puranas were composed and compiled.

About 5159 years back on the first day of Mahabharat battle, the eternal message of Srimadbhagavad Gita was delivered by Sri Krishna to Arjuna in the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Since then, Kurukshetra is identified as the birthplace of Gita, Agrawal added.

He said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kurukshetra in the year 2014, he had said that every possible effort would be made to recognise Kurukshetra as the place of Gita.

Giving a concrete shape to this thought, under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the birthplace of Gita is being given recognition globally and the ‘International Gita Mahotsav’ has also been organised under this series in the country as well as abroad.

He further shared that every year in Kurukshetra, the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) is celebrated to bring moral and cultural resurgence among the people. The 18-day-long holy Gita Mahotsav aims to spread the universal and inspirational message of the Srimadbhagavad Gita and enlighten the world with the message of peace, harmony and universal brotherhood, asserted Agrawal.