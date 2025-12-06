Haryana’s sports model will become foundation of global leadership: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that sports today are no longer confined to players alone; they have emerged as a vast sector driven by employment, innovation and science.

Welcoming academicians, experts and sports enthusiasts from across the country at the “Modern Sports Management: The Indian Model” conference organised at Haryana Sports University, Rai, he said this conference will help create a strong roadmap for the future of India’s sports ecosystem.

The Chief Minister said that India is moving forward with a resolve to become a developed nation by 2047, and the sports sector has a crucial role in achieving this vision. Players from Haryana have brought unprecedented glory to the state at the global level. Athletes have raised the national flag with pride at international platforms such as the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and University Games.

Saini said that the Indianisation of sports management does not simply mean adopting Indian symbols or names; rather, it involves blending traditional Indian sporting values with modern scientific management. He stated that the foundation of this Indianisation rests on four ‘M’s — Modernity, Mindset, Management and Moral Values.

The Chief Minister said in the last 11 years, the Haryana government has invested over Rs 989 crore in the sports sector, while a provision of Rs 589.69 crore has been made in the current financial year’s budget. Today, the state boasts 3 state-level sports complexes, 21 district-level stadiums, 163 Rajiv Gandhi rural sports complexes, 245 rural stadiums, 382 indoor gyms, 10 swimming pools, 11 synthetic athletics tracks, 14 hockey Astroturf’s, 2 football synthetic surfaces and 9 multipurpose halls.