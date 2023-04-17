Haryana’s sex ratio up from 832 in 2012 to 917 in 2022; an 85-point improvement

Chandigarh: From a sex ratio (females per 1,000 males) of 832 in 2012 to 917 in 2022, Haryana has witnessed an increase of 85 points in the sex ratio in the last 10 years.



It has been possible as the present Haryana government carefully identified the gaps, besides starting a Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Abhiyan and implemented pragmatic strategies to reduce sex determination of unborn child thereby leading to a jump in the sex ratio.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar shared that he has been working on social issues since young age and had been redressing issues like gender inequality, curbing female foeticide, and want for a male child. Thus, as soon as the people of the state allowed him to serve them in 2014, he started working on these issues.

This campaign Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign was launched on January 22, 2015, from Panipat which had one of the lowest Child Sex Ratios as per Census 2011.

The sex ratio of Panipat in 2012 was 834 which has now increased to 924, thereby, increasing the sex ratio of the district by 90 points. Also, four districts of the state with CSR of less than 800 Mahendergarh, Rewari, Sonipat and Jhajjar, now have increased their CSR to more than 900.

This has been possible due to the coercive efforts of the entire team under the ideal leadership and implementation of pragmatic strategies.

How did Haryana improve the sex ratio?

To begin with, the officials concerned first identified the gaps like skewed sex ratio due to preference for a male child. It came to light that the pre-natal sex determination of the child was also one of the primary reasons. Observing the steep fall in CSR, the government of India implemented Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994.

The following pragmatic strategies were adopted to reduce the use of sex determination techniques of the unborn child: Decoy operations - raids involving decoy pregnant patients to arrest medical professionals indulging in such malpractices, incentives were given to informers, USG machines were sealed, rampant misuse of MTP kits checked to curb illegal selective abortions, ensured proper implementation of PCPNDT Act and close monitoring by the CM office.

Future Challenges

The officials concerned revealed that in the near future use of portable USG machines pose threat as they are cost-effective, handy and easy to use. The state government is keeping a close watch on it.

The easy availability of MTP kits is another challenge for the officials concerned.

Khattar elaborated that as female foeticide is a subject of concern he has been closely monitoring the entire programme with the help of officials and it has been a massive success.