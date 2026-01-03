Haryana’s sex ratio rises to 923 in 2025, highest in five years

Chandigarh: Haryana has seen a marked improvement in its sex ratio, which reached 923 in 2025, clocking a 13-point jump from 2024, with officials attributing the gain to several steps taken to check the practice of prenatal sex determination and illegal abortions.

Haryana recorded sex ratio at birth (SRB) at 923 in 2025, the highest in the past five years, as against 910 in 2024, officials said on Friday. The data showed that in 2025, the state registered 5,19,691 births – 2,70,281 males and 2,49,410 females – as against 5,16,402 in 2024, including 2,46,048 females.

The officials attributed the improvement in SRB to various measures taken by the state government, including a crackdown against sex-selective abortions and illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits in Haryana.