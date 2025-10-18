‘Haryana’s ‘Recruitment Transparency Model’ sets example for entire nation’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the current government is committed to the welfare and holistic

development of farmers, the underprivileged, youth, and women.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while addressing a state-level function held in Panchkula to mark the one successful year of the present Haryana government.

The event was attended by Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Harvinder Kalyan, MLA, Shakti Rani Sharma, former Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, and several other dignitaries.

The programme was broadcast live to district-level events across Haryana, allowing citizens throughout the state to hear the Chief Minister’s message.

The Chief Minister said that the Scheduled Castes, who had long been deprived of their rightful opportunities, are now being

empowered through increased participation in government jobs, Panchayat, and local body elections.

He added that the Backward Class-B community has been granted reservation in Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies, including 5 per cent reservation for the post of Sarpanch and proportional representation based on their population for other posts.

He further said that the government has granted land rights to the Prajapati community in 1,700 villages to support their traditional

pottery business. Now, there will be no hurdles in their livelihood. We have taken steps to restore the dignity and respect of the Prajapati community, he said.

The Chief Minister informed that the Haryana Village Shamlat Land Act, 1961 has been amended to grant ownership rights to individuals who were tenants before the formation of the state.

A provision has been made to grant ownership rights to families occupying Panchayat and Municipal land for more than 20 years.