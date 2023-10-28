Haryana’s pro-farmer policies fuel agricultural success: Khattar

Chandigarh: Prioritising farmers, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has reshaped the lives of the state’s agricultural workforce by providing them with cutting-edge innovations and farmer friendly policies.



Through an array of farmer-centric policies, the government is scripting a remarkable success story across Haryana’s farmlands, fostering both prosperity and sustainability.

Khattar always values the happiness and prosperity of the ‘Aanndata,’ who provide food to the state and country.

Recognizing the significance of quality-certified seeds, the Haryana government is steadfast in its efforts to make them accessible to every farmer.

Through seed distribution grants, farmers can purchase certified seeds at reasonable rates.

The budget allocations have been consistently generous, with increasing investments over the years.

This foresight ensures that Haryana’s fields are always sown with the promise of a prosperous harvest.

In a digital age, the adoption of modern technology in agriculture is not a luxury but a necessity.

The government has taken a substantial step in educating and encouraging farmers to embrace innovation. The Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) scheme offers subsidies of 40-50 percent to individual machinery loanee farmers for mechanisation.