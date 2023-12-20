‘Haryana’s poverty rate slips to 7.07% in 2019-21’

CHANDIGARH: Poverty rate of Haryana has slipped down from 11.88 per cent in 2015-16 to 7.07 per cent in 2019-21 as per NITI Aayog.



“In 2014, when we came to power, dedicated efforts were made and because of this, the said rate has come down to 7.07 per cent in 2019-21, which is a reduction of more than 4 per cent. As a result, 14,29,341 people in Haryana have risen above the poverty line,” said Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking during the concluding day of the Winter session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

He said that the economic criteria set for BPL across the country is Rs 1.20 lakh, while in Haryana, the present state government has raised this limit to Rs 1.80 lakh.

He clarified that on the demand of Arhitya, the State Agricultural Marketing Board will charge lump sum fees for fruits and vegetables on the basis of market fees collected in the last financial year.