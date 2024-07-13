Haryana’s new IT scheme aims to employ 60,000 youth

Chandigarh: In a significant stride towards boosting youth empowerment and employment, CM Saini formulated the IT Saksham Yuva Scheme, 2024. The scheme, designed in accordance with the ‘Mission 60000’ announced during the 2024-25 Budget speech, aims to give employment to at least 60,000 young individuals from poor families. The IT Saksham Yuva will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 20,000 for the first six months and thereafter Rs 25,000 monthly f from the seventh month onwards.

