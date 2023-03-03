Haryana’s hospitality wins hearts of foreign delegates

Chandigarh: With its splendid hospitality, the Manohar Lal-led Haryana government is winning the hearts of the foreign delegates who are in Gurugram to attend the Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting.



The state government also organised a ‘Ratri Bhoj par Samvad’ in honour of the representatives on Wednesday.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala welcomed Union Minister Jitendra Singh to the event.

Khattar while welcoming the foreign guests at ‘Ratri Bhoj par Samvad’ said that it is a matter of great pride for India to have assumed the G-20 Presidency, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said that it is also a matter of pride for Haryana that the state has organised ‘Ratri Bhoj par Samvad’, to introduce the tradition and rich art culture of Haryana to the foreign delegates.

Also, in the programme the delegates were served special dishes and sweets prepared from coarse grains.

In the ‘Ratri Bhoj par Samvad’ programme, the foreign guests were greeted with hospitality and with the spirit of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, special arrangements were made

for them.

The representatives of countries like Canada, Italy, Austria, Mauritius, Switzerland and Indonesia, appreciated the hospitality of Haryana.