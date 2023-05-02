Haryana’s GST collection up by 22%

Chandigarh: In yet another achievement, Haryana has seen a massive 22 per cent jump in its GST collection as per the data released by the Ministry of Finance.



Under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana is continuously doing excellent work in GST collection. According to the data released by the Ministry of Finance, there has been an increase of 22 per cent in the State’s GST collection this time as compared to last year.

The state’s GST collection was Rs 8,197 crore in the year 2022 and now this has increased to Rs 10,035 crore in the year 2023. Compared to Haryana’s GST collection with the neighbouring states, Punjab has an increase of 16 per cent, 17 per cent in Himachal, 8 per cent in Delhi and 5 per cent in Rajasthan. These figures clearly show that Haryana’s growth rate is certainly more than these states.

Expressing happiness over the figures released by the Government of India, the Chief Minister said that Haryana has made remarkable progress in GST collection, which shows that the state is progressing.

Haryana is one of the leading states on the parameters of economic development. The state government is giving all required facilities to big industries as well as Micro, Small and Medium industries. The state government has also improved power availability and connectivity to promote industries. A strong network of roads and railways is spread across the state, asserted Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that the GST system implemented in the country on the concept of One Nation-One Tax is very effective. Simplification of the GST process has not only benefited the entrepreneurs, but the revenue of the government is also increasing.

He said that more than 50 per cent of Haryana falls in the National Capital Region and the state government is developing this area as a logistics hub. This will increase the immense possibilities of investment in the state.