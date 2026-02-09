Haryana’s goal to make animal husbandry modern, profitable and sustainable: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving ahead at a rapid pace with the resolve of Atmanirbhar Bharat.



At such a time, the role of the animal husbandry sector becomes even more important. There are immense opportunities in milk production, value addition, export possibilities and start-up culture.

The state government’s goal is to make animal husbandry modern, profitable and sustainable.

In this direction, animal health services are being taken to every village, advanced breed improvement is being promoted, and strong arrangements are being made for milk collection and marketing. Along with this, training and credit facilities are also being expanded. The government’s priority is to increase the income of livestock farmers, reduce risk losses and ensure direct access to markets.

Chief Minister Saini was addressing the gathering as the chief guest on the third day of the 41st State Level Livestock Exhibition held in Kurukshetra. On this occasion, Cabinet minister Shyam Singh Rana, MP Naveen Jindal, former minister Subhash Sudha and Chairman Dharamvir Mirzapur were also present. The Chief Minister also offered prayers by feeding jaggery to an indigenous cow.

During this, the Chief Minister inspected the exhibition, observed various breeds of animals and interacted with livestock farmers. He watched the display of good breeds of animals on the catwalk set up at the fair. The Chief Minister honoured livestock farmers securing top positions in various categories by presenting awards.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that this three-day livestock exhibition is a living symbol of our rural culture, livestock traditions and our growing resolve towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The sacred land of Kurukshetra, which gives the message of action, duty and balance, has today become a witness to the resolve of livestock development and rural prosperity.