Haryana’s 59-year journey reflects progress and prosperity: CM Saini

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said that the state’s 59 years of development journey stands as testimony to its remarkable progress towards prosperity and happiness. “Today, Haryana is redefining the meaning of prosperity,” he said, adding that the state has witnessed rapid growth in infrastructure and innovation.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day cultural festival and exhibition organised on the occasion of 60th Haryana Day at Yavanika Garden, Sector 5, Saini said: “Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana is moving forward on the path of innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth. Our goal is the balanced development of the state, ensuring that whether urban or rural, rich or poor, everyone benefits from progress.”

The Chief Minister said the festival offered a glimpse into Haryana’s cultural, historical, and developmental journey. Folk songs, dances, and art forms presented by local artists brought the state’s vibrant traditions to life. “This three-day celebration was not merely a government event but a festival celebrating the very soul of Haryana,” he said, congratulating the artists who were honoured during the event.

Students showcased innovation and technology through exhibitions that highlighted the state’s bright future. The event, he said, turned into a true people’s festival, reviving Haryana’s culture and folk heritage on stage.

Saini noted that November has become a month of celebration for Haryana. “Just two days later, on November 5, the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, will be celebrated,” he said, adding that the International Gita Mahotsav will begin on November 15 and continue till December 5, offering a unique confluence of culture, knowledge, and spirituality.

The Chief Minister said several programmes are also being organised across the state to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, with a state-level event scheduled in Kurukshetra on November 25.