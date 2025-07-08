‘Haryana’s 10,000-acre jungle safari dream project will soon be a reality’

Chandigarh: The Aravalli Mountain range would become a saviour for nature and environmental protection as the Haryana government gears up to develop the world’s largest jungle safari in the lap of Aravalli to give the state a new identity on the world map.

The jungle safari, which is a dream project of Union minister and former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, will be developed on 10,000 acres of Aravalli hills, which will promote eco-tourism and create new employment opportunities.

As Chief Minister, Khattar had outlined the project in 2022.

To develop the world’s largest jungle safari, he visited foreign jungle safaris and forest areas in the country.

In 2022, Khattar visited Africa’s largest curated safari park, Sharjah, along with the then Environment minister Bhupendra Yadav.

With the aim of implementing the project, recently Khattar visited Vantara Jamnagar in Gujarat along with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and observed the projects prepared there for the protection of wildlife and nature and environment.

To preserve the wildlife, birds, natural biodiversity, 10,000 acres of land has been earmarked for jungle safari in Haryana – 6000 acres in Gurugram and 4000 acres in Nuh. Not only this, the jungle safari will prove to be a big step in the direction of promoting eco-friendly tourism. The safari will feature a variety of animals, birds and flora and will be developed using modern and sustainable technologies.

It will be equipped with modern technology and will have special arrangements for eco-friendly tourism. The development of safaris in the Aravalli hills will provide new employment opportunities to the local youth in tourism, guiding, hospitality and other sectors. Also, the project will also strengthen the regional climate and ecology. This Jungle Safari Park will have 10 zones, including a large herpetarium, aviary, bird park, four zones of big cats, a large zone for herbivores, a zone for exotic animals and birds, an underwater world, nature trails, visitor-tourism zone, botanical garden, biomes, equatorial, tropical, coastal desert etc.

The Aravalli Mountain range is a cultural heritage where many species of birds, wild animals, butterflies etc. are found. According to a survey conducted a few years ago, there are 180 species of birds, 15 species of mammals, 29 species of reptiles, and 57 species of butterflies.