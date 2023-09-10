Haryana: Youth dies at drug de-addiction centre

Ambala: The family members of a youth, who died under treatment at a drug de-addiction centre here, have alleged foul play, police said on Sunday.

A ruckus was caused by his family members after the death of an inmate late Saturday night, they said.

The youth was a drug addict and had been admitted to the drug de-addiction centre, police said, adding, the exact cause of death will be known once the post mortem report comes.

Police said the family members have accused the drug de-addiction centre’s operator and three others working there of torturing the youth.