Haryana working on training model for contractual staff: CS

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that the government is working towards formulating a training model for regular staff and contractual staff engaged through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) in various departments. Kaushal was presiding over the third meeting of the State Training Council (STC) on Friday.



Kaushal directed the administrative secretaries to send the proposals at the earliest so that training modules can be designed as per the requirement of these officials.

He directed the administrative secretaries to identify the best practices followed in the prominent training institutes across the country which can be incorporated in the training modules of the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA).

The Chief Secretary directed to prepare a special training module to equip the government officers with knowledge on the subject to prevent sexual harassment at workplace and develop in them professional competence for implementation of the statute for the prevention of sexual harassment of women at workplace.

Kaushal appreciated the strenuous efforts made by HIPA in order to materialise the vision of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar regarding ‘Training to All’ (For Group A, B, C and D employees). He said that periodical training is the need of the hour in order to widen the horizon of knowledge of the workforce engaged in the government sector.