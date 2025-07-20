‘Haryana witnessing rapid development under PM’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the “triple-engine government” led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is driving rapid development across the state.

We will leave no stone unturned to uphold the trust that the people have placed in our government for the third consecutive time, he added.

“Guided by the Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, our government is moving forward with commitment and inclusivity.”

The CM was addressing a programme held in Nandgarh village of Julana Assembly constituency in Jind district today.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also present at the event. On this occasion, Chief Minister Saini extended birthday wishes to Delhi Chief Minister.