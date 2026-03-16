Haryana wins 33 medals at Regional Skill Competition

Chandigarh: Haryana once again demonstrated its strong presence in the field of skill development by delivering an impressive performance at the Regional Skill Competition held in Agra, where participants from the state secured a total of 33 medals, including 8 gold, 13 silver and 12 bronze.



Youth from Haryana competed in 49 skills out of the 63 categories in the competition and won medals in 33 of them, reflecting their technical expertise, dedication and hard work across a wide range of trades and emerging skill sectors.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary lauded the achievement of the participants during the closing ceremony and congratulated all the winners. He encouraged the youth to continue delivering such outstanding performances in future competitions and to further strengthen the country’s skill ecosystem.

Congratulating the winners, Haryana Minister for Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Gaurav Gautam said the youth of the state have brought pride to Haryana through their remarkable achievements.

He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, multiple programmes are being implemented across the country to promote skill development and connect young people with modern technologies.

Gautam further said that under the leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state government is committed to making youth technically capable and employment-ready. Skill universities have been established in the state, and modern, employment-oriented technical courses are being introduced in various institutes to equip youth with industry-relevant skills.