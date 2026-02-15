Haryana will play key role in realising vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target of making India a developed nation by 2047, and Haryana will play a significant role in achieving this vision.

He said the state government is continuously working towards this goal and formulating new schemes to accelerate growth. The Chief Minister was addressing a programme in New Delhi on Saturday.

He stated that Haryana has emerged as the first choice for investors. In the previous Budget, the state government announced the establishment of 10 new Industrial Model Townships (IMTs).

Work is progressing rapidly on six of these IMTs, while the remaining four will also be completed soon.

He said the state ranks first in GST collection. Haryana’s road infrastructure is so well developed that one can travel from one end of the state to the other in about three-and-a-half to four hours.

The state enjoys direct connectivity to Delhi Airport, Chandigarh Airport and Hisar Airport. Keeping all these factors in mind, investors are continuously choosing Haryana, which will strengthen the state’s role in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Chief Minister Saini said that when Haryana was carved out of Punjab as a separate state in 1966, many doubted its progress. However, Haryana advanced rapidly and created its own distinct identity. Today, 10 per cent of the personnel in the Indian Armed Forces belong to Haryana. In sports, whenever India wins a medal, players from Haryana make a significant contribution. Out of the Fortune 500 companies, around 250 operate in Haryana.

The state ranks first in automobile manufacturing in the country. The state government will soon introduce a new industrial policy, which will attract more investors to Haryana.

The Chief Minister said that industrial infrastructure in the state is being developed with careful planning to ensure that there are no issues for the next 50 years.

The fruit market at Ganaur is nearly complete. There are also plans to relocate the Khari Baoli dry fruit market, marble trading market and Amritsar’s Majith Mandi to Haryana. Traders from these markets have shown interest in setting up operations in Haryana.