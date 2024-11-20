Haryana Vidhan Sabha: Teachers’ recruitment issue dominates last day

Chandigarh: The four-day session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha ended on Tuesday with heated discussions between former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda on the issue of recruitment of teachers.

At the beginning of the proceedings on the last day, Congress MLA Ashok Arora raised the issue of a new Assembly in Chandigarh. He termed Punjab’s objections as wrong, adding “Haryana also has a right over Chandigarh”.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, interrupting Arora, said the matter is for the two states to discuss and not the House.

Subsequently, Hooda and Dhanda clashed on government recruitment. Hooda said that the unemployed youth of the state are going to other states for jobs. “In Haryana, those who have done PHD and MPhil are in line for the job of peon,” he said.

In reply, Dhanda said that the Congress government recruited lecturers on hourly basis, which was abolished by former CM Manohar Lal Khattar. “Our government did not appoint a single lecturer. When the Congress appointed them, they did it without sanctioned posts. They had employed them on an hourly basis. But our former CM made arrangements to pay them 12 months’ salary by eliminating the hassle of hours,” he rebuked.