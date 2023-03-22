Haryana Vidhan Sabha passes resolution against Himachal’s water cess on hydro power projects

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while strongly opposing the ordinance passed by the Himachal Pradesh government to impose water cess on hydropower projects for non-consumptive use of water for power generation, said that this water cess is illegal and not binding on the state of Haryana and therefore the same should be withdrawn immediately by the Himachal government.

The chief minister, on the last day of the Budget session of state Vidhan Sabha, moved a resolution to oppose this ordinance, which was unanimously supported and passed by the entire House.

The House also urged the Central government to prevail upon the Himachal Pradesh government to withdraw the ordinance as the same is in violation of the Central Act i.e. Inter State Water Disputes Act, 1956.

With this new levy, there will be an additional financial burden amounting to Rs 1,200 crore per annum on partner states out of which around Rs 336 crore will be the burden on the state of Haryana.

This new levy is not only an infringement of the exclusive rights of the state over its natural resources but will also result in additional financial burden for generation of power resulting in the higher cost of generation of electricity, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The levy of water cess by government of Himachal Pradesh is against the provision of the Inter State Water Dispute Act, 1956.