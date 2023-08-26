Haryana Vidhan Sabha passes obituary resolutions

Chandigarh: On the first of the Monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, obituary resolutions were passed to pay rich tributes to those prominent personalities who have expired between the period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of this session.



Leader of the House and Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar paid tributes and read out the obituary resolutions. These include Chaudhary Randhir Singh, former Governor of Sikkim, Sardar Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab, Rattan Lal Kataria, Member of Parliament, Jai Narain Khundia, former Deputy Minister of Haryana.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta also read the obituary resolutions and paid tributes to the departed souls.

The House conveyed its heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families. Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda also read the obituary resolutions on behalf of his party.

The House expressed sorrow on the sad demise of freedom fighter Mahashay Parmanand, village Fazilpur Badli, District Gurugram.

This House also expressed its deep sense of sorrow on the sad and untimely demise of those passengers, who lost their lives in Bengaluru–Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train collision in district Balasore of Odisha, on June 2, 2023.