Haryana Vidhan Sabha discusses on BJP better or Congress

Chandigarh: Last day of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session saw fierce exchanges between the ruling party and Opposition. The point of discussion carried forward from yesterday’s - ‘law and order was worse in BJP regime or Congress’ - continued to add spice to the initial two hours of the session today.

While the Congress objected to a statement made by the present Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, claiming it to be derogatory the former defended himself in a comical way. This further added to the chaos in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, Saini announced that the stamp duty on ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana’, ‘Mukhyamantri Shahri Awas Yojana’, ‘Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana’ and plots of 100 yards in rural areas and 50 yards in urban areas will be zero from today.

He said that there was no formula for fixing the collector rate in the previous governments. We increased the collector rate in different areas of the state under a formula.

Furthermore, during the zero hour, Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat said that more than 50 youths have been arrested in the Manisha death case of Bhiwani though they have not committed any crime and they should be released, so that their future is not spoiled. They are not criminals and some media persons have also been arrested in this, so all of them should be released.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Loharu Rajveer Fartiya raised the issue of IMT. Responding to this, minister Rao Narbir Singh said that IMT will be built wherever land is available. HSVP has given land for building IMT in Bhiwani, work on it will start soon. During the question hour, Congress MLA from Mullana, Pooja, raised the issue of waterlogging in Ambala. She said that this problem occurs every year due to lack of cleaning of rivers. Rainwater is entering homes and fields.