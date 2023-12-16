Haryana Vidhan Sabha discusses Jind sexual harassment case on first day

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Winter session commenced on Friday with heated arguments on the recently reported ‘sexual harassment’ cases in government school of the state.



While former Education Minister and Congress MLA, Geeta Bhukkal raised concerns over the matter, the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala defended stating that similar cases had come to light earlier as well against the alleged school principal who had been recently terminated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

He elaborated that this was way back in 2011 when Congress was in power in the state. Chautala said that the matter was resolved and no action was taken against the principal then. Education Minister Kanwar Pal also jumped into the argument and pointed out that if timely action would have been against the offender, schools would have been safer.

Regarding the incident involving the principal of the government school in Uchana, Jind district, and the exchangedin the House between Deputy CM and Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, Leader of the House and Chief Minister clarified that the issue is not to cast an attack on anyone.

He stated that all members of the House have unanimously agreed to scrutinise the teacher’s postings in the years 2005, 2011, and 2023, as well as his conduct in schools during these periods.