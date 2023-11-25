Haryana universities to activate alumni network to boost infrastructure: CM

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while underscoring the importance of leveraging alumni networks and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to propel infrastructure development, said that each university should establish dedicated alumni cell as well as CSR cell for this purpose.



The chief minister was presiding over a meeting of the Higher Education Department on Friday, where Higher Education minister Moolchand Sharma was also present.

Khattar urged the vice chancellors to activate and utilise their alumni networks effectively. He said that by strategically tapping into these funds, universities can augment their resources and contribute significantly to the enhancement of infrastructure facilities.

“This would witness substantial growth in university infrastructure, fostering an environment conducive to academic excellence,” Khattar added.

He further said that vacant sports-related posts in universities will be filled by medal-winning players.