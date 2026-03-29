Haryana: Two inmates escape from jail, 7 warders suspended

Chandigarh: Seven jail employees were suspended as two inmates escaped from Rewari Jail on Friday evening. They were, however, arrested later. Both were residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Then jail authorities came to know about the escape during the evening headcount, when two inmates were found to be missing. An investigation revealed that 22-year-old Faizan from Rampur (UP) and 21-year-old Zahid from Etawah (UP) were not present in the jail.

Subsequently, a thorough search was conducted throughout the entire jail for the duo, but no trace of them could be found. Following this, jail staff lodged a complaint with the police at the Sadar Police Station. Shortly thereafter, SP Hemendra Meena announced that the police had arrested Zahid from Etawah, while Faizan was also apprehended late in the evening.