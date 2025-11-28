Haryana to upgrade SIRTAR: Krishan Bedi

Chandigarh: Haryana Social Justice minister Krishan Bedi on Thursday announced that the State Institute for Rehabilitation Training and Research (SIRTAR) in Rohtak will be upgraded into a state-of-the-art national-level centre. Chairing the seventh meeting of SIRTAR’s Governing Body in Chandigarh, Bedi said the institute will be strengthened with modern facilities and robust infrastructure to enhance its role in rehabilitation services. He added that specialised services for children with disabilities—including early diagnosis, assessment, therapy and treatment—will be expanded at the institute. SIRTAR will also be developed as the nodal agency for all matters related to child disability across the state, he said.

The minister held discussions with officials on introducing new academic and training courses at the institute and directed them to draft proposals. He also sought a comprehensive roadmap to elevate SIRTAR to national prominence, assuring full financial support from the state government.

During the meeting, a decision was taken to register long-serving Group C and Group D employees of SIRTAR under the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, providing them with employment-related benefits.