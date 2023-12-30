Haryana to soon accept bank guarantees: Khattar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government will soon accept bank guarantees provided by contractors for engineering works in the form of e-Bank Guarantees. This move is expected to provide significant relief to contractors interested in working on engineering projects in the three primary engineering departments of the government i.e Public Works Department, Irrigation and Water Resources Department, and Public Health Engineering Departments.



This step follows the launch of the Haryana Engineering Works Portal to enhance facilities for contractors and realise the vision of a paperless and transparent system.

The chief minister on Friday presided over the review meeting of Haryana Engineering Works Portal.

During the review meeting, CM directed officers that once the work is uploaded on the portal and administrative approval is obtained, there should be no delay in providing technical approval. If technical approval remains pending for more than 90 days, action will be taken against the concerned, as per the rules.