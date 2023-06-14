Haryana to shift government warehouse outside city: CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced that a new policy will be formulated to shift government warehouses outside the city.



He also announced the extension of the ‘Vivadon ka Samadhan’ Yojana for a period of one year to settle the ongoing disputes related to shops in mandis.

Addressing the ‘Vyapari Sammelan’ organised at Kaithal through video conferencing, he added that a policy is formulated for construction and repair of boundary walls, sheds, gates and cleaning arrangements in vegetable markets across the state.

Under this policy, a committee will be formed with arhtiyas (middlemen) as members. To facilitate an independent working committee, it will receive payment from the market fees.

Khattar said that the market fee and HRDF rate to be charged in vegetable markets across the state will now be fixed outright.

The bill regarding this issue has been passed in the Vidhan Sabha. At present, the rate of two percent market fee and two percent HRDF is applicable.

He said that the state government has already announced to give 1.25 percent handling charges to the arhtiyas on the purchase of crops done by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED). “If still there is any difficulty, this decision will be implemented after taking up the matter with NAFED. The handling charges will definitely be given to the arhtiyas,” he added.