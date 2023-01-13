‘Haryana to set up 10 NABL accredited labs’

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, stated that 10 NABL-accredited labs and quality marking centres will be set up to test the quality of the products across the states. He directed the officers to prepare a proposal in this regard on Friday.



The Deputy Chief Minister was presiding over the review meeting of the Industries and Commerce Department here today. On this occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Commerce Department, Anand Mohan Sharan, Director General, Shekhar Vidyarthi, OSD to Deputy Chief Minister, Kamlesh Bhadoo and other officers were present.

Chautala directed the officers to implement the policies of Industries and Commerce Department related to rural areas on priority basis. He said that farmers should be given detailed information about agriculture & agro-based industries and businesses so that they can benefit by adding value to their products.

The Deputy Chief Minister was informed that a total of 57 applications were received under ‘Agri-Business and Food Processing Policy 2018’, in which 42 applications were found to be correct and their projects have been approved. These projects are now receiving investments totalling about Rs. 570 crores, of which a grant of Rs. 120 crores have been approved.