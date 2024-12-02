Haryana to rename five colleges after eminent personalities

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday granted administrative approval to rename five colleges, honouring martyrs and eminent citizens.

According to officials, the name of Government Women’s College, Loharu, will be changed to Savitribai Phule; the name of Government Women’s College, Bawal, will be changed to Mrs. Savitri Devi Motilal (Tihara Wale), and the name of Government College, Kanina, will be changed to Pitamah Kanha Singh.

The name of the college in Kanina will be restored to Pitamah Kanha Singh. Similarly, the Women’s College, Jakhan Dadi, Ratia, will be renamed to Martyr Davinder Singh and the name of Government College, Behrampur, will be changed to Martyr Naib Subedar Mahendra Kumar, who sacrificed his life for the country during an operation in Kashmir.