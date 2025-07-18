Haryana to provide skill trainings to ITI, diploma degree holders, says CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the state government has launched a new scheme ‘Haryana Contractor Saksham Yuva Scheme’ aimed at providing skill training to the unemployed educated youth holding ITI, diploma or engineering degree qualification, enabling them to work as works contractors. After completing the prescribed training, these youth will be empanelled on the Haryana Engineering Works Portal (HEWP).

Saini made the announcement while presiding over a review meeting of the HEWP here on Thursday.

He directed that the scheme be extensively publicised to ensure maximum youth get benefit.

He stated that the scheme’ will enable engineering-qualified youth to unlock new career opportunities in their field, fostering professional growth and opening better entrepreneurial avenues. The Directorate of Skill Development and Industrial Training has launched the web portalhttps://stt.itiharyana.gov.in for the registration of eligible and interested engineering youth under the scheme.

After completing the prescribed 90-day training at Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal, the youth will be eligible for empanelment on the HEW portal.